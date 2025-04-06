Iraq News Now

Visit by US Delegation "chance to Deepen Ties with Baghdad"
2025-04-06 04:45:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By Farhad Alaaldin for The National. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. A visit by a US delegation to Iraq next week is a chance to deepen ties with Baghdad With the accelerating pace of Iraq's economic revival and comprehensive development […]

