2025-04-06 11:00:03 - From: SANA

Amman, SANA- Syria’s women under-20 football team will play against the Jordanian team on Sunday at 7:00 PM at Aqaba Stadium, marking the opening match in the 5th West Asian Under-20 Championship. The championship includes teams from Jordan, Palestine, Kuwait, and Syria. The Syrian team is scheduled to play its second match against Kuwait next …