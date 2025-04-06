Unseen threat: Landmine kills hiker in northern Iraq

2025-04-06 12:05:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A landmine explosion killedone man and injured another in northern Iraq, the Civil Defense Directoraterevealed on Sunday.

“The blast occurred on Mount Qallersh (??? ?????) in the Soran Independent Administration, as the two men were hiking,” Karwan Mirawdli, spokesperson for the directorate, told our Agency, confirming the device was an old landmine left from past conflicts.

Security forces have secured the area, headded.

The incident comes just days after theInternational Day for Mine Awareness on April 4. A recent report by theInternational Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) estimated thatlandmine-contaminated zones in Iraq span an area equal to 300,000 footballfields.