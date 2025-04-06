WGC: Iraq’s gold dips, ranks fourth in Arab world

2025-04-06 16:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s goldreserves declined by 100 kilograms, bringing its total holdings to 162.6 tons, theWorld Gold Council (WGC) revealed on Sunday.

According to the council’slatest data for April, Iraq’s gold holdings dropped from 162.7 tons last month,now representing 14.5% of the country’s total reserves.

Despite the decrease, Iraqmaintained its 28th position globally out of 100 countries and ranked fourthamong Arab nations, after Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Algeria.

The WGC data showed the UnitedStates remains the world’s largest gold holder with 8,133 tons, followed byGermany (3,351 tons) and Italy (2,451 tons). Iceland ranked last with just 2tons.