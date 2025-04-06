Dollar prices raise in Baghdad and Erbil at closure

2025-04-06 18:10:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US Dollaragainst the Iraqi dinar raised in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar'srates increased with the closure ?f the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stockexchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, whilethey recorded 147,300 dinars at the opening.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores inBaghdad were set at 148,500 IQD and 146,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 147,400 dinars for every 100dollars, and the buying price was 147,300.