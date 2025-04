2025-04-06 22:00:03 - From: SANA

Hama, SANA-A month-long medical educational workshop was launched Sunday at Hama National Hospital with the participation of a delegation from the Syrian-German Medical Association. The workshop will benefit both working and resident doctors at the hospital. Hospital Director Dr. Mahmoud Mukhaiber said to a SANA reporter in Hama that the workshop includes theoretical lectures and …