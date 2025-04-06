Defense meeting: Iraq seeks to avoid regional tensions

2025-04-06 23:20:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi andKurdish officials emphasized the importance of keeping Iraq neutral amid risinginstability in the Middle East, warning of the potential for regional crises tospill across borders.

In a meeting held in Erbil, FawziHariri, Chief of Staff to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, and LieutenantGeneral Showan Mazhar, Secretary-General of Iraq’s Ministry of Defense,discussed ongoing military ties and broader security cooperation, according toa statement issued by the Kurdish Presidency.

The meeting, the statement noted,“reaffirmed the need to maintain strong ties between the Kurdistan Region’sinstitutions and the federal Defense Ministry.”

Discussions also touched on regionaldevelopments and the need for Iraq to “remain insulated from externaltensions,” with officials expressing concern over escalating conflicts inneighboring states.

Iraq has long worked to balance itsforeign relations amid persistent friction between Iran, the United States, andother regional powers.

Meanwhile, Iraq leaders have repeatedlystressed the importance of avoiding alignment in broaderregional disputes.