PYD: International oversight needed for Syria’s democratic transition

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, theSyrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) urged international oversight toensure a democratic and inclusive transition in Syria, warning against anyreturn to centralized rule after the fall of al-Assad regime.

“All Syrian communities areconcerned about the conduct of the interim authorities in Damascus,” PYDspokesperson Sama Bekdash told our Agency, calling for global involvement toprevent power monopolization and ensure a fair political process.

Bekdash held centralizedgovernance responsible for Syria’s long-standing instability, stressing thePYD’s rejection of any attempt to reinstate such a system.

PYD spokesperson also reaffirmed the party’s support for Kurdish unity,while acknowledging the diverse identities within Kurdistan. She describedrelations with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq as “improved,” noting “ongoingcoordination through SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi.”

The remarks come amid renewedKurdish political momentum following a landmark agreement on March 13 betweentransitional President Ahmed Al?Sharaa and Abdi, an accord that, for the firsttime, formally acknowledged the Kurdish identity within the Syrian stateframework.

Since the al-Assad regime’scollapse in late 2024, the United States, France, and other coalition partnershave supported direct talks among Kurdish factions, including initiatives ledby Abdi and Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.