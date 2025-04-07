Israel claims control of 40 percent of Gaza: Report

A source close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that all Israeli captives in Gaza are being held in tunnels.

The source speaking to the Israeli daily Haaretz, boasted that Israeli forces have seized 40 percent of Gaza’s territory and are making significant progress.

The source suggested that US President Donald Trump would not pressure Netanyahu to end the ongoing war, signalling that Israel’s military campaign shows no signs of slowing.

The source also touched on Turkey’s growing influence in Syria, expressing concerns over the establishment of Turkish military bases equipped with air defence systems.

Israel is keen to prevent such developments, though the source stopped short of suggesting an attack if these bases were established, stating that no such bases currently exist.

On Lebanon, the source revealed plans for three working groups to address key issues: Israel’s refusal to withdraw from five contested points, Lebanese prisoners held in Israel, and the 13 disputed points along the Blue Line, which marks the border between Israel and Lebanon.