Zakho welcomes 41,000 visitors during Eid al-Fitr

2025-04-07 00:30:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ 41,000 tourists visited Zakho district inDuhok, Kurdistan Region, during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the TourismDirectorate in the district announced on Sunday.

According to the Directorate’s media head Beora Sindi,around 17,000 tourists arrived from the Region, over 22,000 visitors came fromother Iraqi provinces, while about 1,150 tourists entered via the Ibrahimal-Khalil border crossing.

The Directorate had prepared a plan in advance to welcometourists including the formation of field committees that toured tourist sitesto ensure safety and security, Sindi noted.

Zakho attracts visitors with its rich history, culturalheritage, and natural beauty. Key attractions include the ancient Delal Bridge,scenic Zakho Corniche, bustling markets offering traditional handicrafts, andthe picturesque Sharanish Waterfall.

The city's welcoming atmosphere and mix of cultural,historical, and outdoor experiences make it a popular destination, especiallyduring holidays.

During the seven-day holiday, Erbil, the capital of theRegion, welcomed over 76,000 tourists, while Al-Sulaymaniyah province received50,000 tourists.