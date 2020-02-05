World: UNHCR Resettlement at a glance (January – December 2019)

2020/02/05 | 14:50 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Afghanistan, Australia, Canada, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Eritrea, Germany, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Somalia, Sweden, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey, Uganda, United States of America, World

This factsheet provides a statistical snapshot of UNHCR’s resettlement activities up to the end of December 2019.



All figures are provisional and subject to change.



Additional data can be accessed in UNHCR’s Resettlement Data Finder.