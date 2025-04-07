OPEC+ Confirms Iraq Oil Output Increase

2025-04-07 04:55:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Eight key members of the OPEC+ alliance, including Iraq, have agreed to increase production starting in May 2025, citing healthier global market fundamentals and a positive outlook. At a virtual meeting held on 3 April 2025, the countries reviewed market conditions and confirmed they would implement a 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) […]

