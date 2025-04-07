Genel Energy to Pay $26.9m in Arbitration Costs to KRG

2025-04-07 04:55:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Genel Energy plc has announced that its subsidiary, Genel Energy Miran Bina Bawi Limited (GEMBBL), has been ordered by the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) to pay the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) a total of $26.87 million in recoverable costs. The ruling follows a claim brought by the KRG in December […]

