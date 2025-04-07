Gold drops to 3-1/2-week low as market sell-off hits bullion

2025-04-07 10:45:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Gold prices fell on Monday totheir lowest levels in more than three weeks, continuing their retreat amid awider market sell-off, as investors dumped bullion to cover losses in othertrades on fears of a global recession due to an escalating trade war.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $3,034.02 anounce, as of 0537 GMT. Earlier in the session, bullion dropped more than 1% toits lowest point since March 13.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $3,051.00.

Gold dropped more than 3% on Friday, afterU.S. President Donald Trump's bigger-than-expected tariff measures rippledacross global markets.

China struck back with a slew ofcounter-measures including extra levies of 34% on all U.S. goods and exportcurbs on some rare earth metals.

"There's a lot of confusion anduncertainties in the markets about whether there is room for de-escalationahead, given that tensions are at an extreme right now, with many stillstruggling to see any quick resolution for now," IG market strategist YeapJun Rong said.

The price drop in gold, usually asafe-haven asset during uncertain times, made dealers speculate that investorsmight be selling off bullion to realize profits and potentially cover losses ormargin calls on other assets.

Global recession fears wiped out nearly $6trillion in value from U.S. stocks last week and caused Japan's Nikkei shareaverage to tumble nearly 9% on Monday.

Meanwhile, China's central bank added goldto its reserves in March for the fifth straight month.

"Central banks are evidently stillkeen on adding gold to their reserves, which has been underpinnning support forthe precious metals," KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer said,adding that gold will continue to remain a favoured asset for central banks.

"Such buying flows mayserve to keep gold's upward trajectory intact."

Spot silver gained 2% to $30.13 an ounce,after marking its lowest level in nearly seven months.

Spot platinum advanced 1% to $926.09,palladium added nearly 1% to $919.50.

(REUTERS)