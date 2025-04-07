President Barzani in UAE for security talks

2025-04-07 12:06:08 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani traveled to the United Arab Emirates on Monday for an official visit.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani is scheduled to meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan focusing on strengthening cooperation between Abu Dhabi, Baghdad, and Erbil

Regional developments and issues of mutual concern are also expected to be on the agenda.