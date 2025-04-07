ISX trades +$28 million worth of shares in March

2025-04-07 16:06:06 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraq StockExchange (ISX) announced the trading of over 17.8 billion shares worth morethan 37 billion dinars (approximately $28.3 million) during March.

ISX reported that it conducted 19 tradingsessions during the month, with 67 out of 104 listed companies participating inthe trades.

The total shares traded reached17,858,249,000, valued at 37,321,000,000 dinars ($28,324,246), executed through13,337 transactions. The ISX60 price index closed at 1,009 points, marking a31.3% decrease compared to the previous session’s closing.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five tradingsessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companiesoperating across banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance,financial investment, tourism, and hotel sectors.