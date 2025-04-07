Egypt, France call for preserving Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

2025-04-07 18:00:03 - From: SANA

Cairo, SANA-Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed on Monday their countries’ agreement on the importance of preserving Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Middle East News Agency quoted el-Sisi as saying during a joint press conference with Macron: “We agreed on the importance of preserving Syria’s unity, stability, and sovereignty, …