President Barzani meets UAE president in Abu Dhabi

2025-04-07 19:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President NechirvanBarzani met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi,during an official visit.

According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, bothparties were expected to discuss bilateral relations between the UAE, Iraq, andthe Region, as well as recent regional developments and issues of mutualinterest.

It was a pleasure to meet my friend, His Highness Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed, President of the United Arab Emirates. We discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the UAE, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as unfolding regional developments. pic.twitter.com/yovOvzailw — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 7, 2025



