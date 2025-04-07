Iraq News Now

President Barzani meets UAE president in Abu Dhabi

2025-04-07 19:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President NechirvanBarzani met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi,during an official visit.

According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, bothparties were expected to discuss bilateral relations between the UAE, Iraq, andthe Region, as well as recent regional developments and issues of mutualinterest.

