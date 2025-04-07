Bitcoin tumbles as tariff tensions weigh on markets

2025-04-07 20:30:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Bitcoin and other cryptocurrenciesfell sharply on Monday as investors reacted to heightened global trade tensionsfollowing new US tariff announcements.

Bitcoin dropped as much as 7% overnight to$77,077, its lowest since mid-March, while Ether declined to $1,538, a levellast seen in October 2023, according to Bloomberg News. The selloff followed aweekend of rising volatility across markets amid continued uncertainty overU.S. trade policy.

The declines came as US equity-index futuresslipped and the yen strengthened, indicating broader investor caution. Thelatest pullback adds to losses from last week after Washington introduced freshtariffs targeting several countries.

About $745 million in long crypto positions wereliquidated over the past 24 hours, data from CoinGlass showed — the highestdaily total in nearly six weeks.

“Macro is driving the action right now,” saidCosmo Jiang, general partner at crypto investment firm Pantera Capital. “Thetariff-driven pullback is idiosyncratic and not because of deeper issues in oureconomy.”

Markets have been closely watching for furtherdevelopments as President Donald Trump maintains a firm stance on trade, withinvestors bracing for additional volatility. Some analysts say the cryptomarket, which had rallied following Trump’s pro-crypto comments during hiselection campaign, could face more pressure if uncertainty persists.

Broader market indicators also pointed toinvestor caution. All categories tracked in PYMNTS’ CE 100 Index declined lastweek, with banking stocks down nearly 16% and payments companies losing 11%,the firm said.

Analysts warned that continued pressure onequities, combined with signs of cooling in the U.S. labour market, could weighfurther on risk appetite.