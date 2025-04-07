Kurdistan’s President discuss investment and regional stability with UAE Leader

2025-04-07 21:55:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with UAEPresident Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Monday to discussstrengthening bilateral ties and expanding Emirati investment in Iraq and theKurdistan Region.

According to an official statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency,during the meeting, both leaders emphasized the importance of deepeningcooperation between the UAE, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, particularly insectors of mutual interest.

They discussed "opportunities for Emirati investment and the roleof the private sector in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region," the statementsaid.

Barzani and Bin Zayed also exchanged views on regional developments andthe challenges facing the Middle East. They stressed the importance of“protecting peace and stability and adopting wisdom and dialogue in handlingregional issues to prevent further unrest,” according to the statement.

The situation in Syria and other key regional topics were also discussedduring the talks.