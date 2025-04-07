Tariffs: PM Orders Review of US-Iraq Trade Relations

2025-04-07 21:55:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to assess the economic and trade impact of the United States government's decision to raise customs tariffs on imports from multiple countries, including Iraq. The discussion addressed potential effects on global markets, crude oil prices, and Iraq's domestic economy. According to […]

