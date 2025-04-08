Iraqi PM Launches Ambitious Banking Sector Reform

2025-04-08 04:20:31 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani addressed the Conference on Reforming the Iraqi Banking Sector on Monday, outlining an ambitious agenda to modernise Iraq's financial infrastructure and promote sustainable economic development. Key initiatives and achievements highlighted in the Prime Minister's address include: Implementation of a three-year national budget, enabling long-term planning and strategic […]

