New Fuel Oil Pipeline to Samawah Power Plant

2025-04-08 04:20:31 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. In line with the directives of Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil Hayan Abdul Ghani, Iraq's Oil Pipelines Company has announced the successful operation of a new fuel oil pipeline connecting Samawa Refinery to the Samawa Combined Cycle Power Plant. According to the company's Director General, Ali Abdul […]

