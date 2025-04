2025-04-08 10:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Minister of Health, Dr. Musab al-Ali, met Monday with the first medical delegation of the Syrian-German Medical Association “Sigma” to discuss ways to develop and enhance the health system in Syria. Dr. al-Ali explained that the Syrian-German Medical Association launched the “Our Pulse is One” campaign two days ago as part of its …