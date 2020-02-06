Putin to al-Hussieni: Russia will help solving issues related to Iraq security

2020/02/06 | 01:35 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Russia, Abdul Rahman Hamid Al-Husseini, presented his credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After receiving the credentials, the Russian president made a speech in which he discussed Iraqi-Russian relations, included a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Iraqi News Agency INA.

He pointed out that Iraq and Russia have acquired strong experience in cooperation in various fields including the fuel and energy sector.

“Russia has consistently supported the preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Iraqi state, and also helps in resolving issues related to Iraq’s security,” he added.