Israel, Pelosi, & Moral Equivalency a la the Main Stream Media

2020/02/06 | 10:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- President Donald Trump turns away as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reaches out to shake his hand, the U.S.Capitol, Washington, February 4, 2020.Photo: AFP

Gerald A.



Honigman | Exclusive to Ekurd.net

No sooner had Nancy Pelosi disrespected both the office of the President and the American people, the spin doctor mainstream media allies of the Democrat Party began equating President Trump’s not accepting Speaker of the House Pelosi’s hand shake to Pelosi ripping up her copy of the State of the Union Address before numerous millions of people watching on television around the world.

While the American State Department and many other folks are famous for such alleged moral equivalency claims as well, it’s the media of various sorts which is of concern right now.

Whatever the President’s real or alleged shortcomings may be, any reasonable observer cannot help but notice that the attempt to attack and get rid of Donald J.



Trump began the day the Clinton team, whose Foundation has been the recipient of hundreds of millions of dollars from often questionable and controversial sources (including Russian, Arab, and Ukrainian), lost the election in 2016.



Besides Hillary, Slick Willy was chomping at the bit to be the First Dude back in the White House.

As an NPA Independent who voted for Donkeys in the past, it’s no biased stretch to recount how Democrats tried every trick in the book to undo the Clinton loss.



This is not to give all of Trump’s actions and words a free pass (as Republican friends of mine know I’ve not done), but to simply state that the double standards and hypocrisy that has become the Democrat modus operandi is unacceptable to reasonable minds.



The real problem, however, is the media’s widespread collusion with this.

After the President made his entrance, before beginning his presentation, he handed two copies of the 2020 State of the Union address to the President of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

For whatever reason, he shook the hands of neither.



We don’t know what he was thinking, but chances are he was focusing on his important speech to the American people, and was deeply aggravated (who wouldn’t be?) over the three-year virtual witch hunt aimed at his presidency which led to the embarrassing Pelosi-led impeachment proceedings which were officially still going on.

Whether you like The Donald or not, what you see is what you get…

Unlike phony Nancy, extending a hand to the man she’s been trying to ruin before he even had a chance to do anything in office (regardless of the effects of her actions on America), it may very well be that Trump just couldn’t get himself to go that same route.



I couldn’t….



He’s a better man than me, that Gunga Din.



I probably would have told her to drop dead, or said “ya gotta be kidding me,” on live tv.



I too can’t be phony–and it costs me too at times, for sure.

But the real story is the obnoxious covering of these events in the mainstream media—from Right leaning Fox news (despite some of its Left-leaning commentators), to Uber Left pundits elsewhere.

Having seen Pelosi viciously rip apart the accurate and effective State of the Union address, they immediately, from one degree or another, jumped at the opportunity to try to blame it on the President’s refusal (or inadvertently overlooking?) to shake the incessantly plotting Pelosi’s hand.

Once again, these are the same media shapers of opinion who routinely equate actions Israel is forced to take to protect its people from deliberate barbarism to those who delight in decapitating Jewish babies in their sleep, shooting pregnant mothers at point blank range, blowing up restaurants and buses, and other such acts of Arab bravery for which Israel’s allegedly moderate “peace (of the grave) partners” reward them and their families with millions of dollars in monthly stipends…Good thing they’re the moderates.

The American people deserve better than this from its primary sources of information.

Gerald A.



Honigman is a Florida educator who has done extensive doctoral studies in Middle Eastern Affairs.



He has created and conducted counter-Arab propaganda programs for college youth, has lectured on numerous campuses and other platforms, and has publicly debated many Arab spokesmen.



His articles and op-eds have been published in dozens of newspapers, magazines, academic journals and websites all around the world.



You can visit his website at geraldahonigman.com Gerald A.



Honigman is a longtime senior contributing writer, from 2007, and columnist for Ekurd.net.



Honigman has published a major book, “The Quest For Justice In The Middle East–The Arab-Israeli Conflict In Greater Perspective.” For more see below.

The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.

Copyright © 2020 Ekurd.net.



All rights reserved

Comments Comments

Loading...



