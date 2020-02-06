Kurdistan Region PM, French Ambassador to Iraq discuss bilateral ties, security

2020/02/06 | 14:10 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received France’s Ambassador to Iraq, Bruno Aubert, to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Erbil, the two sides “shed light on the latest developments regarding the situation in Iraq and the region in general,” a statement the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) website published read.

Indeed, France was among one of 16 foreign embassies in Iraq that condemned the use of extreme force by Iraqi security forces against protesters in the country amid ongoing anti-government demonstrations that have left over 600 people dead and tens of thousands injured.

Read More: Foreign embassy representatives in Iraq condemn use of excessive force against protesters in joint statement

For his part, Prime Minister Barzani “stressed the need to calm conditions and establish security in Iraq,” the statement continued.

On the nomination of Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as new Iraqi Prime Minister to replace outgoing PM Adil Abdul Mahdi, the Kurdish leader said the KRG supports “a government that is committed to implementing the constitution” and one that “respects the agreements” Erbil and Baghdad reached to resolve matters between the two.



