The Arab League praises Iraq’s role in supporting the Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa funds

2020/02/06 | 16:35 - Source: INA

Cairo - INA - Sami Al Jabri

The correspondent of the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said: "The ministerial committee in the Arab League held a meeting chaired by the Lebanese ambassador to Egypt and with the participation of the member states of the committee, which are Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Mauritania, the Sultanate of Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia, and Morocco, in addition to the secretariat General of the League of Nations and praised the role of Iraq to support the Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Fund.

He added that "the volume of resources paid into the two funds account amounted to $ 993 million, including $ 681 million in basic obligations for Arab countries, about $ 236 million in additional support approved by the Beirut 2002 and March 2010 summits, and $ 76.25 million in additional support approved by the Dead Sea Summit." 2017.



