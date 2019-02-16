Renown Kurdish historian, Prof. Kamal Mazhar Ahmad, dies at age 82

2019/02/16 | 11:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Professor Kamal Mazhar Ahmad. (Photo: Archive)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kamal Mazhar Ahmad, a well-known Kurdish historian and professor, died at age 82 in Germany, his family said on Saturday.
Ahmad was born in 1937 in the province of Sulaimani in the now-autonomous Kurdistan Region.
After finishing his college education in his home province, Ahmad left the country to seek further education in the Soviet Union. He returned to Iraq after finishing his Ph.D. in 1969.
Ahmad became a lecturer at Baghdad University in the Iraqi capital and then at the beginning of the 1970s he became a key member of the Kurdish Scientific Society.
In his long and illustrious lifetime, the accomplished academic published dozens of books on Kurdish history in the Kurdish, Arabic, and Russian languages, some of which had been translated to English.
Editing by John J. Catherine
