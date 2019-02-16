عربي | كوردى
Live Updates: Kurdistan delegation in 2nd day of meetings with key foreign officials in Munich
2019/02/16 | 11:35
Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) Masrour Barzani met with a group of Germany's parliament members, Feb. 16, 2019. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)















ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Kurdistan Region's delegation, headed by Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) Masrour Barzani continues its second day of meetings with key foreign officials in Germany on the sidelines of 2019 Munich Security Conference.

11:05 am – Barzani met with Defense Policy Spokesperson of Germany's AFD Parliamentary Group, Rudiger Lucassen. Also present were members of the Committees on Foreign Affairs and Human Rights, Defense, and Economic Cooperation and Development: Anton Friesen, Berengar Elsner von Gronow, and Jens Kestner.



Live Updates: #Kurdistan delegation in 2nd day of meetings with key foreign officials in Munichhttps://t.co/b52RXI4Fv7#TwitterKurds #Iraq pic.twitter.com/Ati7ayn7Nc

— Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) February 16, 2019



Updates to follow...







