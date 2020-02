2020/02/06 | 21:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Five French jihadists on death row in Iraq have appealed to the UN to pressure France into bringing them home, their lawyer said Thursday, adding they were suffering inhumane treatment, AFP reported.

Eleven French nationals were sentenced to death last year in Iraq and three others to life imprisonment after being convicted of membership of ISIS group.

The prisoners were all captured in Syria and transferred to Iraq for trial.