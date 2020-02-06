Salih: Implementation of the agreement depends on the approval of the budget and the end of China's isolation

2020/02/06 | 22:25 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA - Nassar Al-Hajj

The financial advisor to the Prime Minister, Mazhar Muhammad Salih, confirmed today, Thursday, that the implementation of the agreement concluded with China is subject to the approval of the General Budget Law for the fiscal year 2020, and the end of the isolation of the Chinese economy.

Salih said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The implementation of the Chinese agreement is subject to the legislation of the Federal Budget for the year 2020," noting that "the draft agreements are an integral part of the year investment projects in the budget that require the approval of the House of Representatives."