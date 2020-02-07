Tunisia fires envoy to UN over 'week performance'

2020/02/07 | 16:40 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Tunisia fired its ambassador to the UN on Friday accusing him of failing to consult the ministry on key issues that diplomatic sources said included Washington's controversial Middle East peace plan, AFP reported.
"Tunisia's ambassador to the United Nations has been dismissed for purely professional reasons concerning his weak performance and lack of coordination with the ministry on important matters under discussion at the UN," a foreign ministry statement said.