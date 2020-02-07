This weekend’s Snow Moon will be 2020’s first supermoon

2020/02/07 | 23:25 - Source: INA

The next full moon will be the Snow Moon and it will be officially full about 2:30 a.m.



Sunday.



This is the first of three supermoons to grace the skies in 2020 - moons that appear just a little larger than a regular full moon.

Having a full moon that peaks early Sunday means we will get a whole weekend of full-moon skywatching, explained Gordon Johnston in a recent NASA solar system blog.

Other names for the February full moon include the Storm Moon, Hunger Moon, the Chinese Lantern Festival Moon and the Full Moon of Tu B’Shevat.