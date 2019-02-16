Javad Zarif, Masrour Barzani meet in Germany

2019/02/16 | 12:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- MUNICH, Germany — Iranian FM Javad Zarif and the security chief of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani met in Germany on Saturday.
Barzani is leading a delegation from the Kurdistan Region at the annual Munich Security Conference.Barzani has touched in Germany on the situation in eastern Syria and impending declaration of the defeat of ISIS. The issue is likely to affect the Kurdistan Region and Iran.Iran and the Kurdistan Region have neighborly relations. The former has a large population of Kurds. Iran, facing heavy sanctions, encouraged stronger economic ties with the Kurdistan Region on a visit last month.
Tehran is the Kurdistan Region's second-largest trade partner behind Turkey.
Earlier in the day, Barzani met with German MPs Rudiger Lucassen, Anton Friesen, Berengar Elsner von Gronow, and Jens Kestner.He also held talks with Geir Pederson, the UN Secretary-General special envoy to Syria.On Friday, Barzani met with Iraq’s National Security Advisor Falih al-Fayyadh and Russian FM Sergey Lavrov. Barzani has been tipped by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to become the Kurdistan Region's next prime minister as government formation talks continue.
This is a developing story...
