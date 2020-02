2020/02/08 | 01:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)

Islamic State (IS) jihadists attacked a village near the Kurdish disputed town of Khanaqin, Diyala province, and killed a man alongside his son.Ali Saadoon village, which came under a heavy attack by the insurgents, is a predominantly Arab village.Talaat Rafaat, an official from Khanaqin hospital confirmed the casualty report to BasNews and added that one more civilian was wounded in the attack.