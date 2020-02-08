Khamenei says Iran should increase military might to prevent war

2020/02/08 | 17:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iran should increase its military might to prevent a war, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a gathering of air force commanders on Saturday, dismissing the U.S.sanctions on the country as “criminal act”.

“We should be strong to prevent any war against the county.



Being weak will encourage our enemies to attack Iran,” Khamenei, Iran’s top authority, said according to state news agency IRNA.

“Since the revolution their aim was to stop us from having a strong military and a strong air force ...



but look at us now.



We even build planes.



We have transformed their pressure to opportunity,” Khamenei said, according to state TV.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have spiked since 2018 when U.S.



President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 pact between Iran and world powers under which Tehran accepted curbs to its nuclear program in return for lifting sanctions.

Washington has reimposed crippling sanctions aimed at halting all Iranian oil exports, saying it seeks to force Iran to negotiate to reach a wider deal.

Khamenei, who dismissed the U.S.



sanctions as a “criminal act”, has banned Iranian officials from holding talks unless the United States returns to the deal and lifts all sanctions.



He said Iran should distance its economy from dependency on oil exports.