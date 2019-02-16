ISIS kidnaps eight civilians in Anbar

2019/02/16 | 13:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ISIS has reportedly kidnapped eight civilians in Anbar province, news reports said on Friday.Five people were abducted from Rawah city, local officials were quoted saying.Moreover, three others were kidnapped by militants 80 kilometers west of the Haditha city.In December 2017, Iraq declared defeating the militant group after over three year of fighting, however, efforts are still ongoing to eliminate the terrorists' sleeper cells.
