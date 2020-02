2020/02/08 | 20:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Ayad Allawi called for a “public

trial” for murderers and perpetrators of crimes against peaceful demonstrators.In press remarks, he affirmed the need to form a special

court issued by a republican decree, linked to the presidency of the republic,

and headed by some honest retired judges, from inside or outside Iraq.