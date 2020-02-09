Khoei’s assassination, Sadr’s most ‘heinous’ crime: reports

2020/02/09 | 02:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

The assassination of Abdul Majeed al-Khoei in 2003 was carried out by

Muqtada al-Sadr.



The crime was described by some people as the "mother of

crimes" due to its vicious nature along his “bloody history,” according to

media reports.Sayyid Abdul Majeed Al-Khoei went to Iraq as a solemn master, carrying a

civilized religious project at the front of its clauses, internationalizing

Najaf along the lines of the Vatican and abandoning the principle of “Welayet Al-Faqih.”However, the “mercenary killer” Muqtada al-Sadr monitored him and

instruct his followers to kill him in the mosque.



Khoei’s corpse was mutilated

while Sadr is watching.The details of the assassination of Abdul Majeed Al-Khoei are terrifyingThe beginning comes when the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council said it does

not have any legal evidence that would allow it to interrogate Muqtada al-Sadr

about his responsibility for the assassination of Abdul Majeed Al-Khoei and his

companions in Imam Ali Shrine.But the truth is that the assassination of Khoei was the heinous crime

from which the name of Muqtada Al-Sadr flourished.The announcement of the Supreme Iraqi Judicial Council, at the time, was

miserable and futile, and did not respond to the minimum requirements of

justice.



Abdul Majeed al-Khoei had been staying in London since 1991 and then

returned to Najaf in 2003, but the killer al-Sadr did not leave him to live

until next year.