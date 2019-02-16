IMIS to move offices outside main cities in Iraq: Commander

2019/02/16 | 14:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
IMIS to move offices outside main cities in Iraq: CommanderThe Iran Militia in Iraq and Syria (IMIS) has revealed plans to relocate most of the group’s offices outside the country’s main cities.“We are planning to move our main offices outside the cities, including Baghdad,” Karim al-Nuri, commander of the Badr Brigade, and IMIS component, told Anadolu Agency on Friday.Nuri explained the move to the fact that several “fake” IMIS offices, where criminals were impersonating IMIS officers, were revealed to be running extortion rackets targeting local merchants and residents. “So far, more than 10 fake IMIS offices have been shut and there are plans to close dozens more,” he said.
