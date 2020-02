2020/02/09 | 19:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Two Lebanese soldiers were killed and three others were wounded Sunday in the northeast region of Hermel while pursuing a stolen vehicle, the army said, according to AFP.

The army patrol giving chase "was ambushed and came under fire," a statement said.

It said one gunman was killed and the driver of the vehicle was arrested, without providing additional details.