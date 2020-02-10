Iraq, Turkey hold 3rd round of political consultations

2020/02/10 | 14:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Foreign Ministry delegation to Ankara held the third round of political consultations between Iraq and Turkey.

The consultations dealt with political, security, and commercial files, ways to develop economic relations, and the conditions of the Iraqi community in Turkey.

The Iraqi delegation was headed by Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador Abdul Karim Hashim, in the presence of the Iraqi Ambassador to Ankara, Hassan Al-Janabi

The Turkish side was headed by Undersecretary of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Sadat Unal.