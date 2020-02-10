FM stresses China's role in achieving calm in the region

2020/02/10 | 23:30 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Foreign Minister Muhammad al-Hakim stressed China's role in resolving crises and achieving calm in the region.

A statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today, Monday, that "Foreign Minister Muhammad Ali al-Hakim met with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Baghdad, Zhang Tao, and the two sides discussed issues of common concern."

Al-Hakim heard, according to the statement, China's view of developments in the region, usually that Beijing can play a pivotal role in resolving the crises facing the region, and it will be an effective element in achieving calm and stabilizing.

Minister Al-Hakim praised the ambassador's efforts to support Iraqi-Chinese relations.