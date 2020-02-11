Lebanese security forces, protesters clash in Beirut

2020/02/11 | 11:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

Lebanese security forces fired water canon at stone-throwing protesters seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching parliament on Tuesday for a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s new cabinet.

Tear gas wafted through central Beirut where security forces blocked roads leading to the parliament building in the already heavily barricaded downtown area.



Protesters lobbed rocks over a concrete barricade toward security forces’ positions on one of the roads in the area.