Kurd-led forces near to declare ISIS defeated

2019/02/16 | 16:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Kurdish-led forces said Saturday they were holding up the
announcement of final victory over ISIS group for "a few days"
because the large number of civilians remaining on the battlefield had forced a
delay.US President Donald Trump had said Friday that he expected
the eradication of the "caliphate" that ISIS proclaimed in 2014 to be
announced within 24 hours.But spokesmen for the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces
(SDF) said the surprise discovery of so many civilians still inside the
jihadists' last enclave had forced commanders to slow the advance.ISIS is now reduced to a tiny pocket of half a square
kilometre (a fifth of a square mile) where its fighters and civilians still
under their control are holed up in tunnels, the assault's overall commander
Jia Furat told a news conference."In a very short time, not longer than a few days, we
will officially announce the end of ISIS’ existence," Furat said."These days, ISIS is besieged in a neighborhood that is
estimated to be 700 meters (yards) long and 700 meters wide."Advancing SDF fighters have been met by "large
numbers" of civilians, to the surprise of commanders who had thought the
exodus of recent days had emptied the remaining ISIS pocket of all but diehard
fighters, SDF spokesmen said.Women and children who had endured appalling conditions
inside the remaining enclave were emerging from tunnels and foxholes beneath
the battlefield."There are still civilians inside in large
numbers," SDF spokesman Adnan Afrin told AFP at the main staging point for
frontline forces."We weren’t expecting this number, otherwise we
wouldn’t have resumed the campaign four days ago. This is why it’s been
delayed," Afrin said.He declined to would comment on the timeline set by Trump
for an announcement that the "caliphate" had been eradicated."We have a lot of great announcements having to do with
Syria and our success with the eradication of the caliphate and that will be
announced over the next 24 hours," Trump had told reporters at around 1600
GMT on Friday.- 'Lapses' in timetable -US-led coalition spokesman Colonel Sean Ryan acknowledged
the timeline had slipped because of the presence of so many civilians on the
battlefield."There have been lapses as we continue to see hundreds
of civilians still attempting to flee to safety," Ryan told AFP.Human Rights Watch called on commanders not to try to
accelerate the offensive to suit Trump's timetable."The tempo of battle must not be dictated by political
imperatives -- it must first of all protect civilians and possible
hostages," HRW's director of counterterrorism, Nadim Houry, told AFP.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said ISIS fighters
were surrendering in large numbers to the advancing SDF fighters.The Britain-based war monitor said around 240 ISIS fighters
had surrendered on Thursday and another 200 on Friday night.There was no immediate SDF confirmation of the Observatory's
figures. The SDF have been closing in on holdout jihadists since
September.ISIS still has thousands of fighters and sleeper cells
scattered across several countries, but the speck of terrain around the village
of Baghouz is all that's left of the group's self-declared
"caliphate" that in 2014 spanned an area the size of Britain and
administered millions of people.Successive offensives in Iraq and Syria have shattered the
proto-state, which lost its key cities one after the other and has since late
2017 been confined to its traditional heartland in the Euphrates Valley.- No plans for aftermath -Trump's promise of a swift announcement of victory over the
"caliphate" came after he shocked allies and senior figures in his
own administration with a December announcement that he had ordered a full
troop withdrawal from Syria because ISIS had been "beaten."The plan, which prompted the resignation of then defence
secretary Jim Mattis, is set to be accelerated following a declaration of
victory.Aid and human rights groups have criticised the lack of
planning by Washington for the aftermath of an ISIS defeat which risks allowing
the jihadists to regroup underground among a resentful population."The victory against Daesh (ISIS) leaves a trail of
destruction along the Euphrates, without reconstruction plans or the return of
civilians," HRW's Houry said."Many residents are dead, have not returned or have
lost everything and there is no new economic activity; the poverty is abject. "Beyond the defeat of Daesh, no political project has
been proposed. There are no means, materials or politics to reconstruct this
vast region."The autonomous region which the SDF has set up in
northeastern Syria has no support outside the coalition and no recognized
status to call on international aid.
