Iraqis in Baghdad wake up to snow for first time in over a decade

2020/02/11 | 16:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

The last time Iraq’s capital experienced snow was in 2008.Iraq’s capital Baghdad has woken up to snow for the first time in more than a decade.Iraq has grappled with months of unrest, beginning with an anti-government protest movement which engulfed the country in October, and the US killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad in early January, which brought the region close to war amid soaring US-Iran tensions.Over 500 people have died in the protests as security forces used live rounds and tear gas to disperse crowds in Baghdad and southern Iraq.The movement is entering a critical phase, after influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who initially threw his weight behind demonstrators, withdrew it.



Tensions have since seethed between protesters and Mr al-Sadr’s followers.In the city’s central Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the protest movement, protesters took a moment to observe the snowfall and dusted the flakes off their sit-in tents.Annual snowfall is common in the mountainous northern region of Iraq, but very rare in Baghdad.



The last time the capital saw snow was in 2008.