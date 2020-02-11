Iran arrests restaurant managers after video showing men, women dancing

2020/02/11 | 18:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

The manager of Ferdowsi hotel as well as the manager of the hotel’s restaurant were arrested for allowing “men and women to mix and dance together,” according to the report.The managers and singers of two other restaurants – Shabestan and Divan – were also arrested for the same reasons, according to Tasnim.The detainees have been charged with “creating an atmosphere conflicting with religious and moral standards,” Tasnim reported, adding that the three restaurants have also been shut down.Iran’s police announced last summer that over 500 restaurants were shut down in Tehran for breaking “Islamic principles” and playing “illegal music.”