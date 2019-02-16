ISIS defeated militarily in East Euphrates, victory to be announced soon: SDF Commander

2019/02/16 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Firat added that the SDF fighters slowed down their fight to save the civilians stranded in the outskirts of Baghuz Fawqani village.
“Ending Da’esh in Baghuz does not mean its end in the region because our forces will have another operation against their remaining sleeper cells,” he said.
Regarding the situation at the front line in Baghuz, Spokesperson for the US-led coalition Col. Sean Ryan told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday that the fight against the Islamic State in the Middle Euphrates River Valley continues.
“There has been some lapses in the battle as we continue to see hundreds of civilians still attempting to flee to safety,” Ryan stated.
“Civilians who have escaped are reporting ISIS is using them as human shields and killing innocent civilians in order to intimidate others from trying to leave.”
Ryan added that airstrikes had reduced to help protect the civilians and due to battlefield conditions.
“In addition, the area of Baghuz has many tunnels, which slows operations, as the Syrian Democratic Forces have to clear the areas from IED’s and still watch out for ISIS fighters detonating suicide vests, and attacking positions with explosive-laden cars and motorcycles,” he said.
