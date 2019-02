Pence says time has come for EU to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal

2019/02/16 | 18:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US Vice President Mike Pence pressed European countries onSaturday to withdraw from a nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, andurged them to be wary of using telecoms equipment supplied by Chinese providerHuawei."The time has come for our European partners to standwith us and with the Iranian people," Pence told the Munich SecurityConference. "The time has come for our European partners to withdraw fromthe Iran nuclear deal.""The United States has also been very clear with oursecurity partners on the threat posed by Huawei and other Chinese telecomcompanies," he said. "We must protect our critical telecominfrastructure and America is calling on all our security partners to bevigilant".