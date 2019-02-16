Pence says time has come for EU to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal

2019/02/16 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
US Vice President Mike Pence pressed European countries on
Saturday to withdraw from a nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, and
urged them to be wary of using telecoms equipment supplied by Chinese provider
Huawei."The time has come for our European partners to stand
with us and with the Iranian people," Pence told the Munich Security
Conference. "The time has come for our European partners to withdraw from
the Iran nuclear deal.""The United States has also been very clear with our
security partners on the threat posed by Huawei and other Chinese telecom
companies," he said. "We must protect our critical telecom
infrastructure and America is calling on all our security partners to be
vigilant".
US Vice President Mike Pence pressed European countries on
Saturday to withdraw from a nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, and
urged them to be wary of using telecoms equipment supplied by Chinese provider
Huawei."The time has come for our European partners to stand
with us and with the Iranian people," Pence told the Munich Security
Conference. "The time has come for our European partners to withdraw from
the Iran nuclear deal.""The United States has also been very clear with our
security partners on the threat posed by Huawei and other Chinese telecom
companies," he said. "We must protect our critical telecom
infrastructure and America is calling on all our security partners to be
vigilant".