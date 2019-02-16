عربي | كوردى
Pence says time has come for EU to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal
2019/02/16 | 18:55
US Vice President Mike Pence pressed European countries on

Saturday to withdraw from a nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, and

urged them to be wary of using telecoms equipment supplied by Chinese provider

Huawei."The time has come for our European partners to stand

with us and with the Iranian people," Pence told the Munich Security

Conference. "The time has come for our European partners to withdraw from

the Iran nuclear deal.""The United States has also been very clear with our

security partners on the threat posed by Huawei and other Chinese telecom

companies," he said. "We must protect our critical telecom

infrastructure and America is calling on all our security partners to be

vigilant".





